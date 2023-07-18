The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin, we will retaliate. Ursula condemns cynical move. Sullivan, US will not fight Russia. U/1
Topic 1028
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.