Putin Warns Window for Negotiations Closing, Germany Dithers on Sanctions, Considers Rationing

Alexander Mercouris

Terry R
Terry R
July 9, 2022

There are similarities between the Western approach to the Ukraine conflict and the actions of a hapless gambler.The time old advice of “cut your losses” springs to mind.

Russian response to Canada sanctioning Patriarch Kirill says a lot [Video]

Russia Gains Near Siversk, US Gives Ukraine More HIMARS, India China Brazil Block G20 Criticism