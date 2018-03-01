Putin: US deployed 5 cruisers, 30 destroyers near Russian borders

Russian president Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday March 1st, that the United States has deployed 30 destroyers and five cruisers in close proximity to the Russian borders.

The global US anti-ballistic missile system includes a naval group. These are five cruisers and 30 destroyers, as far as we know, deployed in areas in the immediate vicinity of the territory of Russia…” Click here for the best news on Russia >>

This is the latest action in a long-running series of military moves taken by the US through NATO as well as on its own to try and intimidate Russia. The systems currently appear to be surrounding the Russian Federation, with installations in the following places, either already in place or planned:

California

Alaska

Japan

South Korea

Germany

Belgium

Italy

The Netherlands

Turkey

As one can see all these places, plus the NATO exercises in the region in and near Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the former Baltic Soviet States, suggest an American strategy that sees Russia as a threat.

President Putin forcefully maintained that Russia is no threat to anyone, and has no ambitions for any new territories or expansion. In what was perhaps the strongest language yet used, the Russian President held that part of the American government that is “warmongering” against Russia accountable, and a large part of his own State of the Union address given on March 1st, was dedicated to highlighting the fact that Russia is developing its own highly advanced weaponry:

We have started the development of new types of strategic weapons, which do not use ballistic trajectories at all when moving towards the target.”

This series of statements was backed up with brief video clips showing simulated or stylized visualization of what these new hypersonic weapons systems are capable of.

As much as had been seen or heard at any time, this series of statements was a warning, telling the US to “back off” of its attempts at subduing Russia.

The United States’ government and defense department appears to be in a schizophrenic and hysterical state regarding Russia. For example, it is evident that President Trump does not want conflict, but rather is very open to cooperation with Russia on many fronts. However, on some issues the American establishment seems determined to preserve a perceived US “hegemony” over the world, and has at times rather arrogantly tried to impose this point of view on Russia, most recently in regards to Syria. While there are many in the United States who do not view Russia as any sort of threat, there are those who do, such as Senator John McCain, and expat William Browder, who in one way or another have been beating the drum of warning and hysteria about Russia, picturing Vladimir Putin as a greedy Soviet wannabe, determined to reconstitute the Soviet Union. As anyone who has actually been in Russia knows, there is nothing farther from the truth. But the level of American hysteria is reaching dangerous proportions, and this is the first time, or at least the most serious time, that the Russian President has responded to it.