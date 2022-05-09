in Latest, Video

Putin Says Russia ‘Defending Motherland’ in Victory Day Speech as Ukrainian Defences Crack in Donbass

364 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Putin Says Russia ‘Defending Motherland’ in Victory Day Speech as Ukrainian Defences Crack in Donbass
News Topic 491

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Surprise Visits: Dr. Jill in Ukraine. Trudeau visits Kiev. U2 performs in Kiev metro. Update 1

May 9 Victory Day, Putin praises allied forces. Olaf Scholz and EU look to rewrite history