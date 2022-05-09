The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
May 9 Victory Day, Putin praises allied forces. Olaf Scholz and EU look to rewrite history
The Duran: Episode 1277
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.