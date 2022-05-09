in Latest, Video

May 9 Victory Day, Putin praises allied forces. Olaf Scholz and EU look to rewrite history

117 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

May 9 Victory Day, Putin praises allied forces. Olaf Scholz and EU look to rewrite history
The Duran: Episode 1277

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Putin Says Russia ‘Defending Motherland’ in Victory Day Speech as Ukrainian Defences Crack in Donbass