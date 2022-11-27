in Latest, Video

Putin Russia to Achieve All Objectives, Lavrov Kiev Regime to Fall; Merkel Sorry No Minsk 3.0

264 Views 8 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Eric Zuesse
Eric Zuesse
November 27, 2022

Thanks, Alexander, for this excellent summary of Putin’s recent meetings, and for your placing it all in the appropriate cultural context.

0
Reply

Turkey and Iran strike US proxy