Putin Russia to Achieve All Objectives, Lavrov Kiev Regime to Fall; Merkel Sorry No Minsk 3.0

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Thanks, Alexander, for this excellent summary of Putin’s recent meetings, and for your placing it all in the appropriate cultural context.