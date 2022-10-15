The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin, Kiev pullout killed peace deal. Sweden shuts down NS investigation. Musk makes hit list. U/1
Topic 736
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.