Putin compliments Hadley Gamble, then crushes energy crisis question
Putin slams ‘beautiful, pretty’ US TV interviewer for not listening to his argument about gas war with Europe while also hinting he could stay in power until 2036
Vladimir Putin addressed CNBC’s news anchor Hadley Gamble as a ‘beautiful woman, pretty’ as he accused her of acting as if she ‘didn’t hear’ in interview Putin denied withholding gas supplies to drive a surge in prices ahead of winter Gamble said it had taken Russia ‘long enough’ to address gas supply issue Vladimir Putin has slammed a ‘beautiful’ and ‘pretty’ American news anchor for not listening to his argument about the gas war with Europe.
