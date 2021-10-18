in Latest, Video

Australia coffee cup checks. Germany food store passport

German State Allows Food Stores To BAN The Un-Jabbed

Italy has seen an explosion of protests against the introduction of its vaccine passport scheme, with dockers in numerous towns and cities vowing to block ports until the government scraps the ‘green pass’ law. The ‘green pass’ – which is a mandatory vaccination scheme in all but name, forces workers in both the public and private sector to take the jab in order to be paid.

‘Coffee cup Gestapo’: Australian cops slammed for checking man’s beverage to verify his excuse for not wearing mask

Video footage of Melbourne police checking whether a man’s coffee cup was empty to verify his excuse for not wearing a mask is stirring the latest round of online outrage over Australia’s dystopian Covid-19 policies.

Alex Christoforou

October 18, 2021

Sally Snyder
Sally Snyder
October 18, 2021

Here is an article that compares the normal trial process for new vaccines the process used to gain EUA for the COVID-19 vaccines:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/08/covid-19-vaccines-comparing-traditional.html

When governments and public health officials are telling us that the vaccines have been fully tested even a cursory review shows that they are lying to an easily duped public.

0
Reply

