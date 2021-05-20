Putin and Xi Hold Virtual Summit, Hail Joint Nuclear Project and Future China-Russia Cooperation
Xi, Putin witness key nuclear energy project groundbreaking; cooperation has strategic significance
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation projects, Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants, via video link. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed via video link the groundbreaking ceremony of four advanced nuclear reactors powered by Russia’s third-generation nuclear technology in China on Wednesday.
Arctic rivalry heats up among the great powers
At the start of this year, India published a draft national strategy for the Arctic. Even for a country that is closer to the equator than to the North Pole, the Arctic matters. However, in an icy region that once served as a model for post-cold war co-operation, the rivalry heating up among China, Russia and the US is cause for concern.
