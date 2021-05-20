in Latest, Video

Putin and Xi Hold Virtual Summit, Hail Joint Nuclear Project and Future China-Russia Cooperation

Putin and Xi Hold Virtual Summit, Hail Joint Nuclear Project and Future China-Russia Cooperation
Xi, Putin witness key nuclear energy project groundbreaking; cooperation has strategic significance

Xi, Putin witness key nuclear energy project groundbreaking; cooperation has strategic significance

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation projects, Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants, via video link. Photo: Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed via video link the groundbreaking ceremony of four advanced nuclear reactors powered by Russia’s third-generation nuclear technology in China on Wednesday.

Arctic rivalry heats up among the great powers

Arctic rivalry heats up among the great powers

At the start of this year, India published a draft national strategy for the Arctic. Even for a country that is closer to the equator than to the North Pole, the Arctic matters. However, in an icy region that once served as a model for post-cold war co-operation, the rivalry heating up among China, Russia and the US is cause for concern.

