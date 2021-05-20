in Latest, Video

EU Parliament calls for regime change in Russia

The Duran: Episode 978

EU Parliament report says regime change needed in Russia, recommends Brussels launch propaganda TV channel to help it happen

Not content with months of worsening relations and the potential for military escalation, the European Parliament has now put forward a draft report insisting the EU needs to be more confrontational in its approach to Moscow.

Report

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
May 20, 2021
This delusional BS is astounding, specially coming from the phony EU-Parliament AKA ‘Schwatzbude’ and Europes HQ for politcal corruption. They are babbling some total bonkers nonsense about ‘Democracy’ but the should watch in the mirror instead, the so-called EU leaders AKA EU-Junta [EU Commission + Council] are illegitimate unelected gangs of neoliberal/globalist corrupt/criminal/kleptocratic Crooks, NO EU-Citizen has EVER voted for/against them they are infact NOT allowed to vote for/against them – Democracy a total NO-SHOW – They are selected + installed by Mafia Style backroom deals + dubious horsetrading, even the phony EU-Parliament has no say in their selection just… Read more »

penrose
penrose
May 20, 2021

I would say some looney bin changed its name to the EU Parliament, but I don’t know of any looney bin where the inmates were that crazy.

