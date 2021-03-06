Putin and Musk will not chat on Clubhouse app
Kremlin Says Musk’s Clubhouse Invite Was A “Misunderstanding”
The Kremlin has said that what appeared to be an invitation from Elon Musk to President Putin to speak on the popular Clubhouse app was a “misunderstanding”. Elon Musk didn’t respond to a follow up inquiry from Putin, according to Bloomberg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Apparently there was some kind of misunderstanding.
