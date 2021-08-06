Protests in Paris after Court rules in favour of passport mandates
Mass protests kick off in Paris after France’s constitutional court approves controversial Covid legislation (VIDEOS)
Reinvigorated mass protests kicked off in the French capital shortly after the country’s top court upheld controversial legislation which makes a coronavirus ‘health pass’ mandatory for the general public. Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Paris on Thursday, heading towards the Constitutional Court.
