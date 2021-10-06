The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Protests in France with Yellow Vests. Protests in Romania as government folds to EU pressure
‘Freedom without certificates!’ Thousands protest against passports & planned vaccine mandate in Romania
‘Freedom without certificates!’ Thousands protest against Covid passports & planned vaccine mandate in Romania (VIDEOS)
Massive crowds have flooded the streets of Bucharest, protesting against vaccination passports, curfews for the unvaccinated, and other newly introduced restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus in Romania. An estimated 15,000 people gathered in University Square and Victory Square outside government offices in Bucharest on Saturday, chanting ‘Freedom without certificates’ and ‘Down with the government.’
