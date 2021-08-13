Propaganda: Using Fake Scientists

China Invents Fake Swiss Scientist For Wuhan Lab Propaganda
China Invents Fake Swiss Scientist For Wuhan Lab Propaganda. Swiss Biologist Wilson Edwards was found to be a fake account that China is using for its own gain. I found much more. ◘ Support me on Pat…
China Made Fake Swiss Scientist Debunked By Swiss Embassy; China Will “Give Up” Hopes For The US
00:00 Intro: Chinese media made fake scientists from Switzerland; the Swiss Embassy debunked it! 04:40 Beijing scientist caught covid in a lab 06:30 China to abandon illusions about the US, more aggre…
