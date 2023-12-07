in Latest, Video

Project Ukraine Unravels: Senate Votes No Funds, Ukr Troops Avdeyevka Want Retreat;UAE, Saudi Hero Welcome Putin

16 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 7, 2023

I do not think I have ever seen a complete administration that deserved to be tried for treason and imprisoned before now. There is not a single member of the Biden Administration that I do not consider a traitor to the American People.

2
Reply

The West’s Transference of Holocaust-Guilt Away From Itself, and Onto Arabs