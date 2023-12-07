Project Ukraine Unravels: Senate Votes No Funds, Ukr Troops Avdeyevka Want Retreat;UAE, Saudi Hero Welcome Putin

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I do not think I have ever seen a complete administration that deserved to be tried for treason and imprisoned before now. There is not a single member of the Biden Administration that I do not consider a traitor to the American People.