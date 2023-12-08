in Latest, Video

The Swarm – HOW the Few Control the Many

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Dr SHIVA™: The SWARM – HOW the Few Control the Many –

Shorts – 1696DrShivaHighlights

source

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, does a detailed Systems Visualization exposing his discovery of the mechanics of HOW the few – the elites – control the many, and reveals the solution of WHAT we must do to break free to WIN Truth Freedom Health®.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Commit
Commit
December 8, 2023

You can’t fight them politically. They understand only violence.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Commit
0
Reply

Project Ukraine Unravels: Senate Votes No Funds, Ukr Troops Avdeyevka Want Retreat;UAE, Saudi Hero Welcome Putin

Franklin Roosevelt’s War on Japan