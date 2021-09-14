Prof Michel Chossudovsky Analyzes The Covid Crisis

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
#Yes: It’s a “Killer Vaccine”
An error has occurred whilst processing your request!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Well put, Professor. Most of us with a higher than shoe-sized IQ have already figured all this out for ourselves. Hence the reason we WILL. NOT. ‘VACCINATE’.