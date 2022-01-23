in Latest, Video

Problems pile up for the UK Royal Family

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran: Episode 1199

Prince Andrew suspected of ‘intimate relationship’ with Ghislaine Maxwell

In an ITV documentary scheduled to air Tuesday, Paul Page, who protected the Duke of York from 1998 to 2004, alleges that Maxwell was so close to Prince Andrew that she was allowed to enter and exit Buckingham Palace at will.

Prince Harry takes UK government to court

The Duke of Sussex has warned that he is “unable to return to his home” due to the Home Office’s refusal of police protection Prince Harry has filed a claim against the Home Office’s decision to prevent him from paying for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK, saying it is currently too dangerous for them to return home.

The Duran

