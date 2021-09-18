The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Prince Andrew avoids pretrial hearings in the U.S.
The Duran: Episode 1089
London’s High Court vows to ensure US sexual assault case papers are served on Prince Andrew
A UK court has promised to make sure papers related to a US sexual assault case are served on Prince Andrew. Earlier this week, the Duke of York skipped pretrial hearings as his legal team claimed he had been improperly served.
Perhaps $100 million will settle the matter.
