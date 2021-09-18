in Latest, Video

Prince Andrew avoids pretrial hearings in the U.S.

Prince Andrew avoids pretrial hearings in the U.S.
The Duran: Episode 1089

London’s High Court vows to ensure US sexual assault case papers are served on Prince Andrew

London’s High Court vows to ensure US sexual assault case papers are served on Prince Andrew

A UK court has promised to make sure papers related to a US sexual assault case are served on Prince Andrew. Earlier this week, the Duke of York skipped pretrial hearings as his legal team claimed he had been improperly served.

The Duran

0
Reply
ryan richards
ryan richards
September 18, 2021

Perhaps $100 million will settle the matter.

0
Reply
