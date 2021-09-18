in Latest, Video

Bolsonaro, Lula and elections in Brazil

218 Views

Bolsonaro, Lula and elections in Brazil
The Duran: Episode 1090

Lula retains solid lead over Bolsonaro for 2022 Brazil race, poll shows

Lula retains solid lead over Bolsonaro for 2022 Brazil race, poll shows

BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) – Brazil’s leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains ahead of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by a significant margin in voter preferences for the 2022 elections, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Friday.

The Duran

David S
David S
September 18, 2021

A disaster waiting to happen considering that Brazil is one of the only free Countries left in the world.

0
Reply

