Bolsonaro, Lula and elections in Brazil
The Duran: Episode 1090
Lula retains solid lead over Bolsonaro for 2022 Brazil race, poll shows
Lula retains solid lead over Bolsonaro for 2022 Brazil race, poll shows
BRASILIA, Sept 17 (Reuters) – Brazil’s leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remains ahead of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by a significant margin in voter preferences for the 2022 elections, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Friday.
A disaster waiting to happen considering that Brazil is one of the only free Countries left in the world.