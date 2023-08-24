in Latest, Video

Prigozhin plane crash, cui bono? Trump-Tucker 100M views. Ukraine out of men. BRICS grows. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Prigozhin plane crash, cui bono? Trump-Tucker 100M views. Ukraine out of men. BRICS grows. U/1
Alex Christoforou

Crass
August 24, 2023

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and the traitor Evgeny Prigozhin got his just deserts, after his private Jet was brought down on a flight between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.  Evgeny Prigozhin spearhead a traitorous ‘armed rebellion’ against the Russian Armed Forces, as he laid the groundwork for his ‘armed rebellion’, by deliberately lowering the morale of the ex-felons within his Wagner mercenary group, by spewing out several dishonest tirades against the Russian State, during and after the Battle of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut). Unsurprisingly, a legion of ex convicts within the Wagner mercenary group, took the bait and Prigozhin then… Read more »

Commit
Reply to  Crass
August 24, 2023

He is a true patriot. Man of the people. Unlike Putin’s bourgeoise government.

LillyGreenwood
Reply to  Commit
August 24, 2023

BORGÞÓR Jónsson
August 24, 2023

Keep in mind that this happened same day as the BRICS meeting
Was it beneficial for Putin to have this happenig at the same time.
Dont think so.
Was itbeneficial to NATO the US and France.
Yes.

Crass
Reply to  BORGÞÓR Jónsson
August 24, 2023

Evgeny Prigozhin was a treacherous loose cannon, who moved some of his Wagner mercenary group to outside the Belarusian cities of Grodno and Brest, close to the Polish border.  It would only have taken a miscalculation on behalf of the Polish Army or an order by Evgeny Prigozhin to attack the Polish border force, to trigger an all out war between Polish NATO forces and Belarusian forces.  Maybe the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation uncovered another treacherous scheme been concocted by Prigozhin, or maybe it was pay back for his ‘armed rebellion’ against the Russian Armed Forces. Either… Read more »

Commit
August 24, 2023

He is in Africa now. The crash was faked to provide cover for his activity there.

Ivor Biggun
August 24, 2023

Shot down by Hillary firing from her hypersonic broomstick?

Crass
Reply to  Ivor Biggun
August 24, 2023

You are a silly person, Ivor Biggun!

Jdog
August 24, 2023

The US and Ukraine both had the most to gain from this incident. Ukraine needed something to distract from the fact that they are losing the war, and the US / NATO have well founded concerns about Wagner training anti western military in Africa. Whomever did this had to have and advance level of intelligence. Like most crimes, the most likely suspects are those who had the most to gain from the crime.

