Prigozhin: Bitcoin Need Not Apply

Incredibly, here’s what the US Treasury just wrote in relation to sanctions just announced:

“[This group] exploits insecurity around the world, committing atrocities and criminal acts that threaten the safety, good governance, prosperity, and human rights of nations, as well as exploiting their natural resources.”

The new US Treasury sanctions target the Wagner Group, and the sanctions target that group by way of trade in the most discredited of all metals* — gold — which according to CNBC however, will be populating landfills soon. Of course the former United States is not only known for militarism, lies, duplicity, corruption, and criminality. Hypocrisy is also a major stock in trade.

According to US Treasury luminaries, “..The Central African Republic (CAR), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group.”

Gold? (the astute reader may ask) …and not Bitcoin? Wasn’t bitcoin supposed to be the preferred “anonymous” and efficient method for such activity? Well.. QED … no. And, according to the US Treasury, “The targeted entities in the Central African Republic (CAR), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia have engaged in illicit gold dealings to fund the Wagner Group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa, while the targeted individual has been central to activities of Wagner Group units in Mali.”

Interestingly, with regard to sanctions, the US Treasury has represented various gold refining companies, including Midas Ressources SARLU; Diamville SAU; and Industrial Resources General Trading of Dubai, as being associated or “controlled” by Prigozhin — former titular head of the Wagner Group — without providing any proof, evidence, or documentation. Well, so be it. That’s just how the former United States rolls.

Among the various hit pieces on gold that litter the Vanguard/BlackRock-owned major media, when it comes to money laundering, gold is number one on the hit list.. and not bitcoin. https://www.reuters.com/markets/russia-with-gold-uae-cashes-sanctions-bite-2023-05-25/ As stated: “The London Bullion Market Association banned Russian bars made from March 7, 2022, and by the end of August, Britain, the European Union, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and Japan had all banned imports of Russian bullion.”

The absurdity of the foregoing perfectly illustrates the absurdity of western collective ‘logic’ as a whole, where such assertions assume the reader has no knowledge of anything. In fact, gold has similar properties to water (albeit far more highly valued of course) where gold bars may be melted, refined, and modified, as if they originated from elsewhere …or anywhere. Bitcoin cannot.

Most ironically and remarkably, it is illegal currency creation by the United States and its manipulation and US weaponization of the US dollar, that has done more to promote money laundering, illegal weapons dealing, and global conflict, than any other governmental mechanism or device.

Yes, gold can be anonymous — unlike bitcoin — where bitcoin and crypto may be traced by the Federales if such motivation exists. Take for example the FTX fried-bankman, where FTT tokens were forked back to the BTC blockchain when Ellison and Wang flipped for the Feds:

One major puzzlement is whether celebs like Naomi Osaka and Shaq will be made whole by the Feds in consequence. But as alleged accomplices to the FTX crypto scam that’s exceedingly doubtful..

On Prigozhin, we have speculated too that Prigozhin may have been involved with US intelligence services and their US dollars, based on implicit claims by a US State functionary and a New York Times article here. It’s intriguing to speculate too, that the US Treasury sanctions on Prighozhin (defacto) constitute retaliation versus Prigozhin for his failure to stage a successful “coup” vs the Russian military and leadership.

All of this comes at a very inopportune time for Russia and its people. Russia is under attack and existential threat from the western collective by the west arming the former Ukraine, where Russia’s military and leadership must remain focused on the US/NATO threat to Russia’s very existence. As such, we are left with many uneasy questions:

How did the FSB/GRU miss the Prigozhin caper? Was Prighozhin truly handled in any way by the west? Can the Russian military establishment recover and retain its coherence and focus after this Prigozhin fiasco?

[Right now for example, the Vanguard Group media/MSM in the west is in full myth mode that General Surovikinn was arrested in Moscow… the western media’s m.o. is officially a full-bore attempt to derail reality.]

The above questions await answers but one matter is certain:

If you want to fund a private military company, choose gold and not bitcoin..

*in the western collective media

