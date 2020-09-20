President Trump’s authentic reaction to hearing of Justice Ginsburg’s death was respectful

No Title Wow. The moment President Trump found out that RBG died. Don’t ever try to tell me this man doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/DpbJ7So4Tl

source

President Trump Departs White House For North Carolina

President Trump spoke briefly with the press when departing the White House for a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. When asked about the next nominee to the Supreme Court, he said he expects the nominee will be announced “next week,” and will most likely be a woman.

President Trump on Late Justice Ginsburg and Court Vacancy

President Trump addresses the death of Justice Ginsburg, saying the nation mourns her loss. He then says, “So Article II of the Constitution says presidents shall nominate justices to the Supreme Court.” The crowd begins to chant “fill that seat,” to which the president says “there’s a lot of genius in those chants.”

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report