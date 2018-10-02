Connect with us

Is Donald Trump trying to drive the rest of the world away?

Analyst suggests Trump’s address represents an empire and leader that doesn’t understand that everybody else has already moved on.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

An article in Sputnik News offered analysis on the way President Trump is dealing with the rest of the world. Here an analyst, Tom Luongo offers the opinion that the US president is trying to drive the rest of the world away from America:

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly this week, US President Donald Trump urged the world to respect US sovereignty while seemingly threatening to violate the sovereignty of other countries. Speaking to Sputnik, US geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo outlined what he believes is the fundamental contradiction in Trump’s worldview.

Sputnik: What is your take on Foreign Minister Lavrov’s discontent with the West’s “unilateral approach” to world politics which he said hinders the creation of a multipolar world?

Tom Luongo: I think we’ve taken a very dangerous turn here in the US, with Donald Trump and his neoconservative cabinet trying to dictate to the world exactly what we want at all stages. This just feels to me like this is the final lashings out of an empire that doesn’t understand that everybody else has already moved on, and are just trying to figure out how they can minimize the damage while they do so. 

Sputnik: Do you think that this Trumpian unilateralism and resistance to the multipolar nature of the modern world is actually backfiring in some ways and causing countries to move away from the US and forming new alliances?Tom Luongo: Yes, that’s absolutely what’s going on, and part of me almost feels like Trump is doing this on purpose. Donald Trump is a very interesting and mercurial figure, and I’m both happy and sad that he’s my president, because he’s like half good and half bad. I do believe that he feels that the current geopolitical world order that the US has been paying for since the end of World War 2, the post-WW2 institutional order, doesn’t work for the United States anymore.

But I also feel that at a certain level, he doesn’t quite understand that we also don’t have a manifest destiny to tell the world how it’s going to run, and how it’s going to operate, either. That’s a conflict between the practicalities of the real world, and I hate to use the term, but Donald Trump is the quintessential baby boomer in that respect. He really has that kind of messianic American exceptionalism burned into his psyche. And while it’s laudable at a certain level, it can also be really toxic if taken to an extreme.

So I really think that with his personality being the way it is, and his negotiating style, that some of what he’s being doing is real bluster, and some of it is real – his real honest anger.

Mr. Lavrov’s comments are just more of the same of Russian diplomacy, and I think Mr. Lavrov right now is not just the top Russian diplomat, but honestly the top diplomat in the world, and without him, the world would be a much more dangerous place. I have tremendous respect for his ability to bring people together and forge alliances that need to be made in response to aggression on a number of fronts, including not just by the United States, but the European Union as well.

It’s very interesting to see how this is all playing out, and you can see the backlash in the special purpose vehicle that’s being developed by the EU, China, Russia, etc. in order to get around Iran sanctions that are pending in November.

But it’s a bigger issue than that and is also to ensure that there are no sanctions put on the five oil majors and all the contractors helping to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. So if Trump does change his mind about putting sanctions on, there will be a vehicle for everybody to get paid.

These comments came after President Trump said some rather controversial sounding statements. However, the “controversy” lies in the nature of the US president’s view of the United Nations contrasted with the view of many member nations, who have become more and more subscribed to globalism.

In 2017, President Trump made a stunning address to the UN General Assembly, and noted very clearly that his belief was that the UN ought to be composed of strong nation-states, each looking out for the well-being of its own citizens, but working together with other member nation-states to help one another make this happen.

This vision is subtly, but powerfully different than the “globalist” view that has become increasingly popular among the political left, which had a great test in the European Economic Union and the subsequent European Union itself. However, the result of turning Europe into some sort of big single “nation” has run into problems socially and economically, with many countries overrun by Islamic immigrants who refuse to assimilate into European society, but who instead tend to hijack larger and larger regions to bring them into compliance with Shi’a Islam.

This year’s address featured some of the same thoughts:

The United States is stronger, safer and richer than when I assumed office two years ago. We are standing up for America and the American people and for the world.

This is great news for our citizens and for peace loving people everywhere. When nations respect each other, they can work together for prosperity and peace. Each of us here is an emissary of the own culture, history, values that make our homeland like nowhere else on earth.

America chooses independence and cooperation over global government; each must pursue its own customs. The U.S. won’t tell you how to live, work, or worship. We ask you to honor our sovereignty in return. My highest honor is to represent the U.S. abroad. I forged strong alliances with the leaders of many nations.

However, as Mr Luongo noted, much of the rest of the President’s address appeared to be a list of terms for the rest of the world to follow. In effect, Mr. Luongo’s criticism was that Mr. Trump was trying to have his cake and eat it to by proclaiming the universal and distinct sovereignty of all nations, while at the same time dictating terms that other nations must follow… just because the US says so.

Now, this admittedly is how many people viewed it. It may also be that President Trump’s message is simply surprisingly strong and easy to hear in the muted and muffled atmosphere of “globalist agreements.” The real acid test, of course, is whether or not globalism actually works. There are many voices on all sides of this debate, and no doubt some people were greatly cheered and inspired by the President’s address and others were not.

Whether the US wants to drive other nations away from itself or not is probably not the issue. But in today’s political climate, both domestically in the US and abroad, such statements as those made by President Trump are glaring. They stand out. They cannot be ignored. And this is a very good thing because it eventually leads the world’s states to consider afresh what the current directions are, and if they really are worth taking.

xxx
Guest
xxx

“…with many countries overrun by Islamic immigrants who refuse to assimilate into European society, but who instead tend to hijack larger and larger regions to bring them into compliance with Shi’a Islam.”
I suspect you mean “Sharia Islam”?

October 2, 2018 17:11
Sean
Guest
Sean

Stopped reading this muck after “hijack – – to bring them into compliance with Shia Islam”. Does Mr Hanisch have any idea of what he’s talking about? Does he know the difference between Shia and Sunni? Does he know where Shia come from? Does he know that the vast majority of Muslim immigrants to Europe are Sunni? Does he know the difference? Does he even care? Is he going to continue to post this ignorant rubbish?

October 2, 2018 17:44
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

To wherever the world is being driven, Trump and the US will have no choice but to come along.

October 2, 2018 21:42

Latest

EU and NATO openly meddle in North Macedonia referendum (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 123.
Alex Christoforou

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 2, 2018

By

FYROM’s electoral commission announced that a referendum on changing the country’s name to North Macedonia did not pass the 50% turnout threshold needed to make the vote legally valid.

Although over 90% of voters expressed their support for the name change, total voter turnout was a paltry 36.8%, which, strictly speaking, does not allow the current government in FYROM to recognize the referendum as having taken place. As with all votes that are to the benefit of NATO and the EU, FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has vowed to push the name change forward.

The head of FYROM’s electoral board, Oliver Derkoski noted that “in this referendum, it is clear that the decision has not been made,” further stating that the referendum on signing a treaty with Greece to rename the Republic of Macedonia held on September 30th “has been declared void”.

Dangling NATO and EU accession to those who turned out to vote, the question on the ballot read:

“Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?” 

Of course no outside influence from Brussels to see here.

The aim of the referendum was to resolve a long-standing dispute with Greece over who can use the name Macedonia. If the change goes moves forward, Greece will lift its veto on FYROM’s attempts to join the EU and NATO.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the will of the people (the 36% percent of them that showed up to vote) must be respected and approved by MPs. Zaev threatened that he would call snap parliamentary elections if lawmakers fail to approve the plan.

The EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, Johannes Hahn, immediately voiced support for the referendum, calling on all parties “to respect this decision and take it forward with utmost responsibility and unity across party lines.”

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris examine the FYROM referendum and its implications on the entire Balkan region. US, EU and NATO meddling in the vote shows that globalist forces are prepared to subject the entire region into a crippling economic and military alliance at all costs, even if it may lead to another conflict in the Balkans.

According to RT  it should not be all that surprising that Western leaders failed to drum up support for Macedonia’s referendum, experts told RT, suggesting that Skopje’s vow to ignore the result and push ahead with EU and NATO membership is even less shocking.

Despite the slew of Western dignitaries who poured into Skopje to lobby for the measure, most Macedonians chose to stay home for Sunday’s non-binding referendum, which would have opened the door for EU and NATO membership.

Some 90 percent voted in support of the referendum, which asked: “Are you for EU and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?” but with around 36 percent turnout, the results were invalidated. Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said after the vote that he remains committed to renaming the country North Macedonia, resolving a name dispute with neighboring Greece and paving the way for EU and NATO membership.

The underwhelming turnout, coupled with the government’s defiant pledge to carry on with the name change despite its unpopularity, highlights the deep divide between the country’s people and its political elite, analysts told RT. They said that the dismal result is a kick in the teeth to Western leaders and top officials who visited the country ahead of the ill-fated vote.

Western meddling?

While the incredibly low turnout presents an unexpected setback for Zaev, it’s also a defeat for his Western sponsors, Elena Guskova, head of the Modern Balkan Crisis Studies Center of the Slavic Studies Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RT.

Enormous efforts were taken by Brussels and Washington to make Macedonia’s accession to the European bloc, and the famously offensive defensive alliance, as seamless as possible. Just in the past week alone, a deluge of Western dignitaries graced the Macedonian capital, including German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, US Defense Secretary James Mattis, and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also paid their respects earlier this month.

The “pro-Western” Macedonian prime minister relied upon the help of Washington and Brussels to push through the referendum and resolve the name issue with Athens, Guskova said.

“It is very important for the West to unweave this knot and to remove the influence Russia can potentially exert on Macedonia. That is why [the West] strived so much for this referendum to succeed.”

Ironically, Defense Secretary Mattis accused Moscow of meddling in Macedonia’s internal affairs during his visit to Skopje, and already, accusations have surfaced that Russia “sought to prevent the Macedonians from going to the polls.”

“They de facto blame Russia for the low turnout,” Guskova noted, adding that the “humiliating” name change was the real motivating factor behind the referendum result.

The blame game may also be motivated by wounded pride: the West’s sudden and intense interest in Macedonia – Merkel’s visit marked the first time a German chancellor had travelled to the country, for example – seems to have accomplished little aside from highlighting the disconnect between the country’s leaders and its people.

“There is a huge discrepancy between the political elite in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia and its people,”Stavros Mavroudeas, professor of political economy at the Department of Economics in the University of Macedonia, told RT. “The political elite in Skopje is subservient to the Western powers – the EU and US. This creates a gap.”

Turning lemons into NATO membership

Although it appears that Macedonians are less than enthusiastic about the name change, NATO and Washington have hailed the referendum’s result as a victory. “I welcome the yes vote in [the Macedonia] referendum. I urge all political leaders [and] parties to engage constructively [and] responsibly to seize this historic opportunity. #NATO’s door is open, but all national procedures have to be completed,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

Responding to the vote, the US State Department urged Macedonia’s parliament to go forward with the name change, which would require a two-thirds majority, calling on the country’s lawmakers “to rise above partisan politics” and “secure a brighter future for the country as a full participant in Western institutions.”

The EU’s Enlargement Commissioner, Johannes Hahn, echoed a similar position, telling all parties to “respect this decision and take it forward with utmost responsibility and unity across party lines.”

Like so many of the “non-binding” referendums used to rubber-stamp EU and NATO membership over the past decade, it appears that the will of the people can be ignored when the political elite decide that the stakes are too high.

Latest

The US has nothing to teach the world about justice or politics

The impartiality of justice that America is supposed to stand for was mocked and blown to bits in the ongoing Kavanaugh confirmation circus.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 2, 2018

By

Igor Ogorodnev wrote when referring to the status of dignity and honor, as well as honesty and justice, when it comes to American politics. Never has the depravity of the American political and media establishment been more easily shown than in the recent weeks concerning the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

This process, which is stuttering along, hampered by #MeToo inspired “slam the man” sexual allegations that lack corroboration, showed the disgusting level of partisanship and dishonesty exhibited by the opposition group to the Judge – the Democrat Party of the United States of America:

Many outside the US watched Thursday’s hearing with open-mouthed revulsion at the bad faith, lack of due process and inhumanity on display. Dysfunction in the biggest Western democracy sets a poor example to the rest of the globe.

The present does not own the monopoly on ugly scenes in Congress – the McCarthy interviews are on tape, after all. Nor do either of the parties – from Kenneth Starr’s ultimately futile humiliation of Bill Clinton, to their intransigence during Obama’s two terms, Republicans largely set the tone for the partisanship that reigns today.

But make no mistake about it: in the age of a hysterical and agenda-driven news media, and a social media that amplifies its worst aspects, the Kavanaugh and Ford testimonies marked a new low. And it is the Democrats that have guided the process into a high-stakes wrestling match in a toxic swamp.

Disagreeing with Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination on ideological grounds, and questioning his record and temperament are fine, even if it is to whip up your base before the upcoming mid-terms. This what the confirmation hearings were for (minus the choreographed interruptions from the gallery).

But to pull out a last-minute 36-year-old sexual abuse accusation that you have sat on for weeks, as Dianne Feinstein did, is a dirty trick, notwithstanding her protestations to senators on Thursday that she didn’t time the release of Ford’s testimony, or leak her name (who did then? This person acting against the wishes of a self-described abuse victim must surely be found and punished). As are the systematic stalling tactics in full evidence at the questioning – the condition-setting for the hearings, the alleged flying fears that fell apart after two questions, the “What about Mark Judge, when can we speak to him?” and the demands for an additional FBI inquiry, during which yet more allegations are sure to come out, as Michael Avenatti tap-dances around his office in anticipation. Could a single senator in the room from either party disagree, hand-on-Bible, that the Democrats are hoping to drag out the process to give themselves a better chance?

To do this, the party was prepared to turn a political attack into a personal one, and personal trauma into a political weapon. Whatever traction #MeToo had as a non-partisan campaign that concerns all women is now in question. “Believe women” has turned from an expression of sympathy to reticent victims to a battering ram for short-term political gain, deployed while faux-innocently asking “Why would any woman lie?” in the one case where the reasons to do so are glaringly obvious.

The Republicans’ scurrying to confirm their candidate is similarly blatant and unseemly. They called the accuser to speak, but how many of them would have changed their mind whatever she said? Five? Three? No one? Staging this hearing for them was as much of a charade about the optics. So polite on Thursday, by Friday Lindsey Graham was calling the accusations “garbage.”

Yet this is not what made Thursday’s proceedings tragic. Politicians in that room play their power games and have known each other for decades – but here, real people were involved. For all the disingenuous pretense that this was just a job interview (most employers don’t suddenly ask jobseekers to prove they are not a rapist to get to the next round), their entire lives were at stake over how they would come across in a single afternoon.

Christine Blasey Ford’s account might be fiction or her own truth, but here was a woman who was evidently genuinely traumatized, and having to relive the moment. And if she is telling the facts as they did happen, and she was assaulted by a drunk, violent Brett Kavanaugh, this is hardly the format that best serves to bring her justice. She said she was no pawn, but she was surrounded by politically-motivated lawyers, participating in some improvised talk show format in which smarmy praise from Democrats who regard her exactly as that chess piece, alternated with fragmented lawyerly questioning from a female prosecutor (once again all optics) looking for a “gotcha!” moment in frustrating five-minute chunks. She had been used.

Some observers said she “won” because she looked credible. The entire modern law was invented and allowed to flourish in America, that most legalistic of states, so that people wouldn’t be judged on their “credibility.” It’s fine that she turned out to be an educated, well-spoken woman, but what if she had turned out a little twitchy, or stuttered? Would that have meant that she wasn’t assaulted? After all, many viewers questioned Ford’s patchy memory, the number of times she looked down at her notes, or even her high-pitched voice.

[The] same goes for Brett Kavanaugh: Some saw a man under extreme pressure in indignant tears as he strove to save his name against allegations so vague they couldn’t even be substantively refuted. Yet his opponents online said his passion made it easy to imagine how angry he would have got before raping Ford (“and this is him sober”), while his tears – a quality supposedly demanded from modern men – merely made him too unbalanced to be a judge. Many just posted photos of unflattering facial expressions and the blotches on his face.

In any case, even if Ford provided specific details of her ordeal, this wouldn’t have changed anything. Kavanaugh would still have turned around and denied it. Thursday’s hearing was not just inadequate as a court, with its burden of proof, witnesses, evidence, judges and jury – it wasn’t even a tribunal attempting to establish the truth. Instead, it was designed to have the opposite effect, with all sides smearing each other for political gain entirely on the basis of he said/she said accounts.

In all of this, Mr. Ogorodnev completely gets the picture. What is amazing, as usual, is how much of the American press simply cannot find their way to the facts as clearly as this piece has so far summarized it. But Ogorodnev doesn’t stop here:

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” said Graham as the hearing wrapped up. But even if he was right, he was not the man to say it. Both over the longer term and in the past few weeks, it is [he] and the other senators who have allowed this human baiting show to take place.

And a cruelty circus there was: the tarred human targets drew to themselves millions of vitriolic opinions, self-righteous statements, and outright lies. Thousands of women told stories of their own sexual abuse (though there is a question if one man, not proven guilty, should be punished for another man’s crime, or even for the cause of equality before the law), abortion advocates reminded viewers that Roe v. Wade was in danger, the Washington Post wrote dissections of various slang terms in Kavanaugh’s yearbook.

On the other side, Republicans spoke of vast left-wing conspiracies – a subject the prospective Supreme Court justice himself raised – and reposted talking points from the questioning and fake memes casting doubts on Ford’s sexual morals, which somewhat misses the point, as well as being slander.

If there was nuance, it got drowned under the majority of the comments that went along strict party lines. Perhaps in an existential battle for the future of America’s legal system the ends justify the means and no one cares about the collateral. More chilling than all this was the tone of callous disregard for the people involved: even if someone believes that a man or woman may only have a ten percent chance of being innocent, shouldn’t they be treated with humanity, particularly in a murky situation like this? Neither Kavanaugh nor Ford are monsters, and even if they were, what of the compassion and tolerance on which much of America prides itself?

Instead, there were two sacrificial lambs in a kangaroo court among lying, plotting, openly amoral politicians, amid a cacophony of raw noise.

This is how the world saw the US on Thursday.

Scores of countries across the world live according to constitutions modeled on the US Bill of Rights, political systems fashioned after that of the US, legal practices that treat America as the gold standard. American leaders are icons of world history, countries hang on to their every word, and many attempt to emulate and follow them (yes, even Trump).

The US revels in this role, and just this week its leader spoke of its “unique values” and how America made the world better and stood up for it. These scenes are not going to persuade Saudi Arabia that democracy is efficient. It excites not awe but laughter within the walls of the Kremlin.

The US has two choices: to fight as best it can to preserve the remaining value of its institutions – Congress, the supreme court, security agencies, and the presidency – or to continue its all-out battle against itself, where everyone is a loser, even when someone is declared the winner either on this nomination, the mid-terms, or 2020.

Latest

Russia developing artillery shell that can correct its trajectory in-flight

Artillery shell latest innovation that shows the Russian Federation really does get more bang for the buck in its weapons programs.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

October 2, 2018

By

TASS reported September 28 that Russia’s research and industrial enterprise, Techmash, is working on the concept for a new 152mm artillery shell that can correct its trajectory while in flight.

Russia’s research and industrial concern Techmash (an affiliate of Rostech) is working on the concept of a new 152-millimeter correctable trajectory shell for artillery pieces, the concern’s deputy CEO Alexander Kochkin said adding that the project had no name yet.

CLICK HERE to Support The Duran >>

“Currently we are the drafting terms of reference and image of this new type of ammunition. I reckon we will get down to research and development in the near future. It will be a new 152-millimeter correctable trajectory shell for artillery pieces. The project has no name yet,” he said.

As follows from Kochkin’s explanations, once out of the artillery barrel the new shell will follow an ordinary ballistic flight path most of the time. Near the target the built-in control system will be activated to correct the trajectory.

Kochkin remarked that equipping artillery shells with such control systems would be a rather tricky task due to the high dynamic impacts the shell is subject to at the moment of firing, in the process of rotation inside the artillery barrel and in flight.

“At high rotation speeds, up to 30,000 rounds per minute, optical instruments are useless. The image is blurry. Solving this problem will be a rather tricky task,” he added.

Several means of correcting the flight path in the final phase were being considered, including flight control surfaces and miniaturized jet engines.

He speculated that the trajectory-correctable shells might take the medium price niche.

“They will be cheaper than guided shells of the Krasnopol type, but more expensive than ordinary shells,” he said. Research into the new type of ammunition is absent from the state program for armaments, so Techmash will push ahead with research at its own expense.

According to open sources, the V.V. Bakhirev Research and Machine-Building Institute created a correctable trajectory 152-millimeter artillery shell. It was certified and used by Soviet troops in Afghanistan.

The shell flew most of the distance to the target as an ordinary artillery ammunition piece. The homing system was activated 600 meters away from the target, spotted by the laser target finder. The shell’s trajectory was fine-tuned with impulse thrusters.

The Russian Federation has shown an extremely high level of innovation and technical acuity in its weapons programs over the last several years. Just this year alone, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the world that his nation developed hypersonic missiles capable of flight at speeds of Mach 10 to Mach 20. While the West initially greeted these claims with skepticism (because this has been a project the US in particular has not succeeded with yet), later evidence to confirm the existence of these weapons was met with some alarm.

While the US has committed to enormous defense outlays of funds (the defense budget is in the neighborhood of US $700 bn this year), the Russian approach has been to develop specialized weapons which are unstoppable by known defenses. The Russian military budget is about one-tenth that of the US, but they are getting excellent results from this level of investment – enough to show great success in the Syrian campaign, and enough to become extremely competitive in the world’s arms markets – including within NATO member countries, like Turkey.

