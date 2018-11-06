Connect with us

Post INF, Trump and Putin can make history with new security architecture at G20 (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 145.
Alex Christoforou

Published

3 hours ago

on

179 Views

Expectations have been growing for a new Trump-Putin summit as tensions spike over an outdated Cold War, Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Trump’s National Security Advisor, John Bolton, was recently in Moscow, and relayed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the White House wanted a Paris meeting. Putin said he was interested in such a meeting.

Both Putin and Trump will be in Paris for the November 11 World War I commemorations, which 60 heads of state and government are expected to attend.

With midterm elections in the U.S. in a dead heat, it appears President Trump may be pulling back a bit on committing to a Paris summit with Putin, which would be sure to trigger the neo-liberal cabal, and anger Max Boot neocons.

Trump said on Monday that he was unsure if he would meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a visit to Paris this month, but Trump did confirm that will meet the Russian President at the November 30 – Dec. 1 summit of the Group of 20 nations in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We will be meeting at the G20 and probably we’ll have meetings after that,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews. “I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not.”

Most definitely on the table when the two leaders do meet (whether in Paris or at the G20), will be hashing out the end of the INF Treaty, and figuring out what, if any, security structure will end up replacing the historic treaty negotiated by Reagan and Gorbachev.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda examine the disintegration of the INF Treaty, and look ahead towards the G20 meeting between US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As old, bilateral security architecture is left to fall by the wayside, an opportunity for a new, broader and modern, security architecture may be on the horizon.

Trump Confirms G-20 Summit With Putin, Says Paris Meeting “Probably Won’t Happen”

Via Zerohedge

Three days after a Kremlin spokesman revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump had agreed to a “long and thorough” meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, President Trump confirmed as much during brief comments with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base on Monday, but added that he “probably won’t” be meeting with Putin next week in Paris, where both men are expected to attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

The president reiterated that he, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping – with whom the president is also expected to meet in Buenos Aires later this month – would be having “plenty of meetings” in the future. Moscow and Washington are in the process of planning a Washington summit expected some time early next year. However, Trump said he’s “not sure” about whether a Paris meeting would happen.

“We haven’t set anything up yet – we don’t know whether that’s going to be the right place. I’m going to be in Paris for other reason. But we will be meeting at the G-20. We will be having meetings after that – probably plenty of meetings. Getting along with Russia and China would be a good thing – I’ve said it many times. But I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris – probably not.”

Meetings between Trump and Putin would come as the DOJ has indicted a Russian national for her involvement with another Russian troll farm trying to “interfere” with the US midterms, as US lawmakers weigh more sanctions on Russian banks.

Latest

Macron wants ‘real European army’ to combat Russian threat, not reliance on US

Macron: “Russia… is near our borders and has shown it could be threatening.”
The Duran

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 6, 2018

By

Via RT

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for a “real European army” to better defend the continent against Russia. He also said Europe, which mainly depends on the US for security, won’t rely solely on its overseas ally.

In a lengthy interview to Europe 1 radio, the French president once again revived his ambitious plans for a combined EU military force. “We won’t protect Europeans if we don’t decide to have a real European army.” 

Russia… is near our borders and has shown it could be threatening.

Macron wants the EU military to be independent from its key partner on the other side of the Atlantic. “We must have a Europe that can defend itself on its own without relying only on the United States,” he said, echoing earlier statements.

In the interview, Macron also criticized US President Donald Trump for deciding to withdraw from the decades-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). “When I see President Trump announcing that he’s quitting a major disarmament treaty which was formed after the 1980s euro-missile crisis that hit Europe, who is the main victim? Europe and its security.”

Macron rhetoric aimed at election boost, not actual army

The idea of a joint European armed force has been floating around since the 1950s, but was never allowed happen for real due to political and economic reasons, Evgeny Osipov from the Institute of World History in Moscow told RT.

The current resurgence of the idea has been fueled by the rhetoric of US President Donald Trump and may get a boost from Brexit, since without Britain as part of the EU, France and Germany will have more leeway in promoting it. But economy always was and remains the biggest obstacle here.

“Creating joint European armed forces and a truly united European defense is an expensive project. At the moment there is no money for it in the European budget and it’s not clear where this money is expected to come from,” he said. “The European economy remains unstable. There are factors making it less stable, like the situation in Italy… Some European nations are simply not used to spending money on defense.”

Sergey Fedorov, an expert on French affairs, from Moscow’s Institute of Europe agreed, pointing out that even without Britain the US-dominated NATO will have its advocates in the EU, including Poland and the three Baltic states. He added that even countries less known as conduits of American interests in Europe prefer buying US-made weapons rather than invest in competing European projects. For example, Belgium and the Netherlands both recently sealed deals for American fighter jets.

NATO is 70 percent American and without the US NATO will not exist, frankly speaking. So the French idea to ‘europeize NATO’ is yet to show its viability, and whether or not the US allows it is debatable too.

Macron’s rhetoric has less to do with actually changing the way Europe defends itself and more to do with the upcoming European Parliament elections next year, Osipov believes. The election is expected to strengthen the positions of populist and right-wing forces, which will be contrary to Macron’s integration agenda.

He is trying to play for votes in the May 2019 election, strengthen the position of pro-European parties in the European Parliament.

Continue Reading

Latest

Paul Craig Roberts: What This Election Is Really About

Trump has been so harassed by the Establishment that he is having trouble thinking straight.

Paul Craig Roberts

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 6, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

I never cease to be amazed at the insouciance of Americans. Readers send me emails asking why I ever supported Trump when he was the Establishment’s candidate. If Trump was the Establishment’s candidate, why has the Establishment spent two years trying to destroy him?

The failure to put two and two together is extraordinary. Trump declared war on the Establishment throughout the presidential campaign and in his inaugural address.

As I wrote at the time, Trump vastly over-estimates the power of the president. He expected the Establishment, like his employees, to jump to his will, and he did not know Washington or who to appoint to support his goals. He has been totally defeated in his intention to normalize relations with Russia. Instead, we are faced with both Russia and China preparing for war.

In other words, the same outcome that Hillary would have achieved.

Trump has been so harassed by the Establishment that he is having trouble thinking straight. He was elected by “the deplorables” as the first non-Establishment candidate since when? You have to go back in history to find one. Perhaps Andrew Jackson. Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan were not the choice of the Democratic and Republican establishments, and the ruling establishments moved quickly to constrain both presidencies. The Democratic Establishment framed and removed both Carter’s budget director and chief of staff, depriving Carter of the kind of commitment he needed for his agenda. The Bush people that the Republican Establishment insisted be put in positions of power in the Reagan administration succeeded in blunting his reformist economic program and his determination to end the cold war. I fought both battles for Reagan, and I still have the bruises.

Trump is an outsider elected by “the deplorables” whose middle class jobs were offshored by America’s global corporations for the benefit only of the executives and large shareholders. A few people sold out the American middle class, which is shrinking away.

In the rest of the world, Trump’s true allies are the presidents of Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua, the former president of Ecuador, and the former president of Honduras, who was overthrown by “America’s First Black President,” the consequences of which are the caravan moving toward the US border. The Establishment has succeeded in so confusing Trump that he has declared the Establishment’s war against the non-establishment leaders in Latin America.

So what is this midterm US election about?

It is about whether “the deplorables” have been brainwashed by the Establishment’s media whores and fail to support Trump in the House and Senate elections. If the Democrats, whose politics is Identity Politics, get the House and/or Senate, Trump will be completely impotent. The Establishment hopes to drive the lesson home to every future presidential candidate to never again appeal to the people over the vested interests of the Establishment.

In America democracy is a scam. The oligarchy rules, and the people, no matter how they suffer under the oligarch’s rule, must submit and accept. No more presidential candidates, please, who represent the people. This is the lesson that the Establishment hopes to teach the rabble in the midterm elections.

What should this election be about? If America had an independent media, the election would be about the dangerous situation created by Washington that has caused two militarily powerful countries to prepare for war with the US. This is the most serious development of my lifetime. Everything President Reagan worked for has been overthrown for the material interests of the power and profit of the military/security complex.

If America had an independent media, the election would be about the American police state that, based on the 9/11 lie, the weapons of mass destruction lie, the use of chemical weapons lie, the Iranian nukes lie, the Russian invasion of Ukraine lie, was accepted by the insouciant Americans. Those responsible for these lies, which have caused massive war crimes, for which US administrations should be indicted, are feted and rich. The rest of us have experienced the loss of civil liberty and privacy. Any individual in the way of the police state is mowed down.

If America had an independent media, the election would be about the de-industrialization of the United States. Today, as this article makes clear—https://thesaker.is/the-pentagon-realised-what-it-has-done-the-chinese-put-the-us-army-on-its-knees/ —the offshoring of American manufacturing and industry has reduced the US military to dependence on Chinese suppliers.

And the Trump administration starts trouble with China!

If America had an independent media, the election would be about the 20 years of US and NATO/EU war crimes against Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen, and US and NATO support for Israel’s war crimes against the remnants of the Palestinian people, and US and NATO/EU support for the neo-nazi regime established by the Obama regime in Ukraine to commit war crimes against the breakaway Russian provinces, the populations of which refuse to become victims of Washington’s overthrow of the democratic elected Ukrainian government and installation by “America’s first black president” of a neo-nazi regime.

If America had an independent media, the election would be about the orchastrated demonization of Iran. The completely stupid dope that Trump appointed Secretary of State just declared (the utter fool should not be permitted to open his mouth) that Washington was going to drive Iran into the ground unless the government agreed to behave like a normal state.

What does Pompeo mean by a “normal state.” He means a state that takes its marching orders from Washington. Iran has not invaded any country. The government in power is the continuation of the government that overthrew the Shah, a dictator imposed on Iran by Washington when Washington and London overthrew the democratically elected government of Iran.

What the despicable Pompeo is really saying is that Iran has to go, because Iran, like Syria, is in the way of Israel’s expansion into southern Lebanon, because Iran and Syria supply the Hezbollah militia, which has twice defeated Israeli invasions of southern Lebanon. The vaunted Israeli army is only good for murdering women and children in the disarmed Gaza ghetto.

If America had an independent media, someone would ask Pompeo precisely what Iran is doing that warrants Washington unilaterally, in the face of opposition of the European, Russian, and Chinese signatures to the Iran Nuclear Agreement, pulling out of the agreement and imposing sanctions that no other country on the planet, except Israel, supports?

But, of course, America has no independent media. It has a collection of whores known as NPR, Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, MSCBS, Fox News, etc.

Without an honest and independent media, there is no accountability of government. America has no honest and independent media. Therefore, in America there is no accountability of government.

“The deplorables” are faced with a dilemma. The president they elected has been overcome by the establishment and cannot represent them. Instead, Trump gives his supporters warmonger John Bolton as National Security Advisor and warmonger Pompeo as US Secretary of State. He might as well have appointed Adolf Hitler. In fact, Hitler was a more reasonable person.

So again, America is having an election in which nothing of any importance is discussed.

Unless the American people rise up in armed rebellion, they are finished as a free people, and, of course, they cannot rise up in armed rebellion. Not so much because the police and every agency of the government has been militarized as because Jewish cultural Marxism and the Democratic Party’s Identity Policics have the American people disorganized and at one another’s throats. Cultural Marxism and Identity Politics have divided the American population into victims and victimizers. The true victimizers and true victims are not part of the picture, which is a construction that serves ideological agendas. It is not the oligarchy that is the victimizer, but the Trump-voting white male. It is not the multi-billionaires, but the marginalized former manufacturing and industrial work force that is the source of oppression. This former work force is black and white, but the Democratic Party’s Identity Politics has blacks and whites at each other’s throats.

My conclusion is that America is doomed. The people, with few exceptions, are not smart enough to continue to exist. Perhaps the outcome of the elections tomorrow will change my mind. If the vote goes to the Establishment, all is lost.

Latest

Trump’s Sanctions Against Iran Appear to Have Failed

If there will be increasing resistance in the EU, then it is even possible that Iran’s oil-sales will mushroom.

Eric Zuesse

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 6, 2018

By

This morning was reported:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-05/watch-live-pompeo-announces-iran-sanctions-waivers

Watch Live: Pompeo Announces Iran Sanctions ‘Waivers’
Monday 5 November 2018 8:29AM
Update (8:40 am ET): The following countries will receive ‘temporary’ waivers excusing them from US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Turkey
• Greece
• Japan
• China
• India
• Italy

[… Visual shows there main importers of Iran’s oil: China, India (together 50% of total), EU (20%); they’re all now safe to restore to pre-Trump-sanctions levels, so that Iran will possibly exceed its current (which are based on fears they’d not get a waiver) oil-sales. Trump’s sanctions, in any case, look like a failure.]

If there will be increasing resistance in the EU, among the nations that Trump is discriminating against (by not granting waivers), then it is even possible that Iran’s oil-sales will mushroom. For example, China consumes 587.2 million tonnes of oil this year, and Iran has the world’s third-largest oil-reserves. That consumption is globally second-largest only to America’s 907.6 million tonnes of oil consumption. China now can easily replace some of its other suppliers. On October 3rd, NATO’s main PR agency, the Atlantic Council, bannered “China: Iran’s Lifeline to Overcome Oil Sanctions”. It’s not the only “lifeline” but it certainly is a key one, if not the key one. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia, whose rulers want to destroy Iran, are currently the largest supplier of oil to China. Consequently, the ally that is the most important one of all to the U.S. regime, the Saud family, who own Saudi Arabia, could end up suffering more from these U.S.-imposed sanctions than their target, Iran, will. Iran even might benefit, perhaps enormously, from Trump’s sanctions. Trump clearly is stupid. His current success with the U.S. economy is based upon his $404 billion sale of U.S.-made weaponry to the Sauds. But even that now is in jeopardy.

Ironically, Trump could end up benefiting Iran and hurting his key ally the Sauds. Trump is controlled not only by American billionaires but secondly by the Saud family and thirdly by the billionaires in Israel (and both of those foreign aristocracies — as well as most of America’s aristocrats — aim to destroy Iran, “regime-change” it and take control there like the CIA did under the Shah). Trump could end up hurting his main foreign patron, the Sauds, by pursuing the policies that he’s implementing in order to serve them and the Israeli and U.S. billionaires. Trump is playing a wild game like Hitler did. In order to succeed at such a game, luck is especially important, but intellectual brilliance — something that Trump has never exhibited — is even more important.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of  They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of  CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

