Politics in China — Frans Vandenbosch

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Ignorance is the root of fear, and fear of China has been raised to a fever pitch in recent years by forces that wish to induce a mis-educated western audience to acquiesce to 1) a new clash of civilizations while 2) shutting the door on what may possibly be the last real opportunity to break the system of hereditary power for many generations yet to come.

On Sunday Nov. 27 at 2pm Eastern Time, the Rising Tide Foundation hosted professor Frans Vandenbosch who shed light on the real China and its political system.

Visit Frans’ website here: https://yellowlion.org/

And click here to buy his book: https://yellowlion.org/statecraft-society-in-china/

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report