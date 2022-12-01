in Latest, Video

Kiev Rushes Reinforcements as Ukraine Troops Face Bakhmut Encirclement, Russia Preparing Massive Missile Strike

1.1k Views 42 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kiev Rushes Reinforcements as Ukraine Troops Face Bakhmut Encirclement, Russia Preparing Massive Missile Strike
News Topic 688

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

42 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
December 2, 2022

It’s important for the US to keep all of its Abrams Tanks in case Iceland decides to invade and conquer America.

3
Reply
john plum
john plum
December 2, 2022

Evacuation of cities obligatory? I ask you to re-consider that statement – possibly made in haste, continuing to be a little ill – nonetheless, speak responsibly please! Does a government plan’s to do good trump individual free will (god-given)?Is it not therefore the case that mandatory Covid-19 vaccination of adults and children alike a good idea, because government selected advisers say so?DO you know well the circumstances, reasons and priorities of every individual? And are your priorities and reasons better than each of theirs?Does one size fit all? Does no-one within the city boundaries of Ukrainian cities not already live without… Read more »

Last edited 2 hours ago by john plum
-1
Reply

Does Life or Death Govern the Universe? Part 4: Bertrand Russell, Nihilist Priest of Entropy and the Roots of Transhumanism

Politics in China — Frans Vandenbosch