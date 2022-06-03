in Latest, Video

Politics and policy driving the Ukraine project w/ Jacob Dreizin (Live)

417 Views 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Politics and policy driving the Ukraine project w/ Jacob Dreizin (Live)
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive

Follow The Dreizin Report:

Ukraine War & Aftermath

A No Propaganda Zone

The Dreizin Report – Ukraine War & Aftermath

The Dreizin Report is a NO PROPAGANDA ZONE for objective analysis on the Ukraine war, its U.S. and global economic and social aftermath, the degradation of democratic governance, and other major issues of the day. I present facts and analysis that don’t make the Western press, but I do NOT cheerlead or condemn any state or ethnolinguistic group.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sara
Sara
June 3, 2022
Rate this article :
     

I am making $92 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I’m my non-public boss. that is what I do.. http://www.incomehd.com

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
0
Reply
Marshall clark
Marshall clark
June 3, 2022

Weapons arrive, 5. 4. 3. 2. 1. Zero
Gone weapons destroyed. Enough said.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by Marshall clark
0
Reply

Biden-omics oil embargo=lower oil prices. Hillary, ‘Putin messianic belief.’ Javelin eshop. Update 1