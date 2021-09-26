The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Police in Australia making house calls to warn citizens over social media posts
****News Topic 569*****
Police in Australia turn up on doorsteps to quiz citizens over social media posts
Police in Australia turn up on doorsteps to quiz citizens over social media posts
Citizens have posted the chilling footage.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.