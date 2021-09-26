The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
LOCAL EXCLUSIVE: Russian Elections. Even NYT now admits Russian Liberals are Bust
Navalny to the Russian Opposition: ‘Be Discouraged, a Little Bit’ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/23/world/europe/Russia-opposition-navalny-discouraged.html
Navalny to the Russian Opposition: ‘Be Discouraged, a Little Bit’
Navalny to the Russian Opposition: ‘Be Discouraged, a Little Bit’
Emblematic of the beleaguered state of the opposition, a forlorn group of volunteers maintains a 24-hour vigil at the spot where a prominent democracy advocate was killed in 2015. MOSCOW – Two lonely figures kept vigil on a windswept bridge near the Kremlin on a recent day, watching over bouquets of flowers honoring an opposition leader, Boris Y.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.