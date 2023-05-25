Police Brutality In Black And White

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If you listen to people of a certain political persuasion, police brutality in the United States and elsewhere is due largely to something called racism. That is simply not true, some might even call it a lie. The fact is that the police don’t single out blacks or any other racial group for persecution or worse. That’s the good news; it’s also the bad news.

Now that most of the population are walking around with cameras in their pockets, and thanks largely to social media, it doesn’t take much effort to refute the charge of racial bias. Here are two recent examples.

The first shows two white police officers in Wales subduing a white suspect. “I can’t breathe” he says, someone else’s famous last words but nowhere near as expensive for all concerned. Thankfully he was able to breathe before being taken away.

This arrest was also reported by The Guardian.

The second clip shows a man in Nigeria on the wrong end of a police baton. It isn’t clear what this guy did to warrant that, but at least he wasn’t arrested. The Nigerian police have a long track record for this sort of brutality. The musician Fela Kuti, who died in 1997, was on the receiving end of extreme police brutality more than once. Other African countries are no better, neither was Australia during the lockdowns. So next time you hear Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or some other race hustler whining about police brutality, make sure she understands it is an equal opportunity pastime.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report