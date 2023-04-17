in Latest, Video

Poland-Ukraine food fight. Yellen not worried about de-dollarization. FT, high-risk offensive. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Poland-Ukraine food fight. Yellen not worried about de-dollarization. FT, high-risk offensive. U/1
Military briefing: Ukraine’s ‘high-risk’ bid to breach Russia’s fortified frontline
https://archive.ph/rGo5E

Alex Christoforou

6 Comments
Photios
Photios
April 17, 2023

So: throwing stuff at politicians works…?

Jarno P
Jarno P
April 17, 2023

WHY ANYONE LISTEN THIS OLD JEWISH BITCH ?!

Janet-Yellen_Jewish-Secretary-Treasury.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
April 17, 2023

I really never knew that those Britons like that former army officer Glen Grant are that F**** stupid, but if you think how they have let the MUZZIE run their capitol city, maybe it’s not any surprise at ALL, LOL

Jarno P
Jarno P
April 17, 2023

Alex, what the hell “neocons” you named AGAIN, when we all know they are ALL fucking JEWS !!

neocons.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
April 17, 2023

Hey Alex, of course “neocons” always get what they want, when they are the same JEWS running whole America, but NO AMERICANS NEVER talk about it ?!!

Ariel-Sharon.jpg
Jarno P
Jarno P
April 17, 2023

Need to be really careful here in Duran when even the (cat tale) mark, you know the one used in front of twitter and others usernames get this “Awaiting for approval” – RIDICULOUS !

