The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland, Nord Stream and Budanov. Trudeau gifts stolen Antonov. Elensky, if you see and feel it. U/1
Topic 988
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lol they know the US did it. But like I wrote, Poland helped the US with messing up German-Russian cooperation. Seymour Hersh was telling the truth, he mentioned Norway and Denmark. The Baltic pipeline was built with cooperation with Denmark and it was transporting gas from Norway. NATO exercise before NordStream explosion in Baltic in the same place the explosion happened included also Norway. Poland wanted it and was helping but it was done by NATO and mainly Denmark and Norway. Germany is pissed off at Poland because Poland wanted to destroy German-Russian cooperation to stop Germany from threatening Poland… Read more »