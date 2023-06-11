How COVID Turned People Into Fascists – Explained By Psychologists! So why alternative sources of news like The Duran, Jimmy Dore and GrayZone are so important.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This interview was one of the most interesting and important things I listened to or read. They have mentioned Le bon, Carl Jung and Nietzsche, I would add to this discussion Edward Bernays, John B. Watson, Walter Lippmann and Aldous Huxley, Orwell who was a student of Huxley, Chomsky and Michael Parenti, if someone is interested how this world of naïve is created these are people whose work they should be acquainted.

4:10

“This is indeed as you said there’s this Mass formation typically emerges in a society if very specific conditions are met. So one of the most important conditions is that many people have to feel lonely and isolated, they have to feel disconnected from their fellow human beings and disconnected from nature around them. So it’s this state of isolation of loneliness sometimes also called the atomization of the human being which is the root cause of the phenomenon of mass summation and once people feel socially isolated once they feel lonely and this was really the case just before the Corona crisis worldwide. I think I mentioned the exact figure in my book about 40% of the people worldwide reported to feel lonely, they reported that they didn’t have one meaningful relationship and that they only connected to people through the internet. So like in the states the U.S Surgeon General mentioned that there was a loneliness epidemic and in the UK Theresa May appointed a minister of loneliness”.

6:35

“In the beginning of the 20th century for the first time the mass formations could seize control of the state apparatus and the first totalitarian States emerged in the Soviet Union and the Nazi Germany. So a totalitarian state is a state that is based on the phenomenon of mass formation. It’s a state system which emerges after a mass formation. First there is a small group of about 20 to 30 percent of the people who start to become fanatically in the grip of a certain narrative, a certain ideology and that start to form a mass and then led by certain leaders they can seize control of the state apparatus. In this way a totalitarian state emerges which is a kind of state which does not only control public space and political space as a classical dictatorship does but which also controls private space because it has a huge secret police namely this part of the population that is in the grip of the mass formation and that so fanatically believes in the state narrative that they are willing to snitch on everyone to report everyone to the state who doesn’t follow the narrative close enough.”

7:57

“Then in a second step once people feel lonely they really start to struggle with a lack of meaning making in life and this was also the case just before the Corona crisis. For instance worldwide over 40 percent of the people worldwide reported that they considered their job to have no meaning at all.”

8:36

“That’s very important, once people feel disconnected from each other and struggle with the lack of meaning they really start to experience specific effects and in particular they start to feel confronted with so-called free floating anxiety, frustration and aggression. That means a kind of anxiety, frustration and aggression that is not connected to a mental representation meaning and at the same time don’t know what they feel. When a population is in that state something very specific might happen, if under these conditions someone or a narrative is disseminated a narrative is distributed that indicates an object of anxiety and at the same time provides a strategy to deal with that object of anxiety. For instance lockdowns to deal with a virus or the witch hunts to deal with the witches or the Crusades to deal with the Muslims in Jerusalem. So this narrative is distributed indicating an object of anxiety and a strategy to deal with that object of anxiety something very specific might happen all this free-floating anxiety might at once connect to the object of anxiety and there might be a huge willingness in the population to participate in a strategy to deal with that object of anxiety, even if the strategy is utterly absurd. The reason is that in this way people start to feel in control of their anxiety, they can connect it to something and they have a strategy to deal with it. At the same time they can direct all their frustration and aggression on the object of anxiety, so that’s the reason why under certain conditions many people follow this absurd strategy to deal with something their anxiety is connected to. Then in a second step something even more important happens and that’s crucial because so many people at the same time participate in the strategy to deal with the object of anxiety they have the feeling that they fight a collective heroic battle. In other words they feel connected again, they feel not lonely anymore and that’s why you have this strange feeling of connectedness and solidarity which in the end is always fake. It’s fake because a mass is a group that is formed not because people connect to each other no, it’s a group that is formed because people connect all separately to a collective ideal of meaning. In the end they feel a lot of solidarity not with each other but with the collective and the longer the mass formation exists the less solidarity they feel for each other and the more solidarity they feel for the collective meaning. In the end they report each and every one, they snatch on each and every one of whom they think that he doesn’t feel the narrative well enough, even when it’s when it concerns their own children or their own parents it doesn’t matter.”

18:44

“Mass formation goes to this ultimate stage where the intolerance for dissonant voices is so strong that the masses typically start to discriminate and in the end eliminate each and every one who doesn’t go along with them as if it is their ethical duty to do so. That’s typical for the end stage of master mentioned.”

19:18

“If this small group of people chooses to continue to speak out it will prevent the masses to go to the last and ultimate stage of the mass formation. That’s what’s the major mistake that the resistance did in Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union around 1930 the resistance stopped to speak out in the Soviet Union around 1935 they stopped to speak out in Nazi Germany. Within a period of 6 to 12 months the cruelties started in those countries just because at that moment the group, the mass formation which is a kind of a mass hypnosis, became complete. Because mass formation is just like mass hypnosis which is more or less identical. It is a phenomenon that is provoked by the voice of a leader and when the voice of the leader is the only voice that can be heard it’s then that mass formation goes to the lost and ultimate stage. So continuing to speak out is just crucial. Also something else the group who doesn’t go along with the major master narrative might fall prey to a minor mass formation and that’s also something we should absolutely avoid and which sometimes happens I think.”

“This is why alternative sources of information like The Duran, Jimmy Dore Show and GrayZone are so important. They are what is the last chance of stopping the last stage of mass formation. We need to stop it and prevent establishing a department to fight misinformation so in other words Orwellian Ministry of truth. I wrote before that Covid almost broke me, blind obedience of the population caused by Fear almost made me lose faith in humanity in our society.”

“Every time I hear a political speech or I read those of our leaders, I am horrified at having, for years, heard nothing which sounded human. It is always the same words telling the same lies. And the fact that men accept this, that the people’s anger has not destroyed these hollow clowns, strikes me as proof that men attribute no importance to the way they are governed; that they gamble – yes, gamble – with a whole part of their life and their so called ‘vital interests.” —Albert Camus

