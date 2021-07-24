Poland Lost World War II

World War II began to defend Poland from foreign invaders. Millions of Poles perished as their nation was devastated during the war, yet it remained under foreign rule. Official history suggests that the United States and Britain had no choice but to cede Poland to the Soviets. This is false since the Germans were anxious for peace with the West and had offered to withdraw to 1914 German borders several times. A peace treaty could have been signed with Germany, which may have included the exile of Nazi leaders, perhaps after a military coup. A conditional surrender agreement was never pursued leaving Europe was much worse off after the war.

Related Tale: “Everyone Lost in World War II”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXHxiKDTHfU

Related Tale: “The American Occupation of Iran 1941-1978”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78yu7IJ6cc8

“The French and British Betrayal of Poland in 1939”; World Future Fund; http://www.worldfuturefund.org/wffmaster/Reading/History/polandbetrayal.htm

“List of assassination attempts on Adolf Hitler”; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_assassination_attempts_on_Adolf_Hitler

“Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the ‘Good War’”; James Bovard; The Future of Freedom Foundation; August 25, 2020; https://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/roosevelts-fraud-at-yalta-and-the-mirage-of-the-good-war/

“Churchill’s Betrayal of Poland”; History Channel; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYJ1_RG2xS4

