Poland elections. Duda wins. EU globalists angry (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the results of the 2020 elections in Poland, where President Andrzej Duda was re-elected in the tightest election in modern Polish history, besting Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Via Axios…

President Andrzej Duda was re-elected Sunday in the tightest election in modern Polish history, with 51% of the vote to 49% for Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Why it matters: The populist ruling party, Law and Justice, is now expected to press ahead with steps that critics say are eroding the independence of the courts and media, and have brought Poland into conflict with the EU.

The election was fought on culture wars. Duda claimed Trza­skowski would allow homosexual “ideology” to take hold in Poland, while the government-aligned state broadcaster warned that Trzaskowski could allow Jew­ish peo­ple to reclaim assets taken during the Holocaust.

Breaking it down: Trzaskowski, a centrist Europhile, dominated in cities, in more affluent western Poland, and among younger voters. Older voters overwhelmingly backed Duda.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report