Poland and refugees: the forecast comes true

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In early April, I wrote that Poland is the main country where Ukrainian refugees arrive. In this material, he noted that Warsaw can be guided by its own interests, and not just by gratuitous assistance to a neighboring country. The opinion was cited that Poland could follow the path of Turkey. In 2015-2016, Ankara actively black mailed the European Union with refugees from Africa and the Middle East. Erdogan demanded money from Brussels. In case of refusal, he threatened that he would open the Turkish borders. This means that an uncontrollable flow of refugees could pour into Europe. Partly,Turkey managed to achieve its goal. They were given about 6 billion euros. But the tide also surged.

Everyone knows about the current disagreements between Warsaw and the European Union. Constitutional reform, harassment of sexual minorities, environmental violations in coal mining. This practically led to the reduction and suspension of funding for Poland from the European Union. The war in Ukraine helped. But the current leadership of the republic understands that sooner or later the conflict will be resolved, and the problems will be remembered again. Probably, the active solution of the issue of Ukrainian refugees is also insurance against future conflicts with the EU.

Poland has the opportunity to act like Turkey. And there is already some evidence of this. Thus, the Prime Minister of Poland called on Brussels to provide the republic with funds to solve the problem of Ukrainian refugees. Mateusz Morawiecki emphasized that Turkey had received EU funds in due time. It was he who named the amount of 6billion euros. He noted that at present the republic copes independently. But in the future I would like more active support from the leadership of the European Union and partner countries.

It should be noted that Poland has the right to such requirements.2.7 million refugees have already crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, and most of them remain in the republic. And this flow doesn’t stop. It gets smaller but doesn’t stop. According to politicians,since the beginning of the conflict, up to 140 thousand Ukrainians a day have arrived in the country, now 20-30 thousand. Critical situations are already taking place in some cities. The train station in Krakow is overcrowded, it is impossible to quickly accommodate refugees, there is not enough food.

European Union money could be used to prevent such situations.Brussels has never allocated funds to countries that accept Ukrainian refugees. Only on April 7, the European Parliament approved plans to distribute 3.4 billion euros to all these countries. But no one has received this money yet. According to the Polish government, 2.2billion euros of spending on Ukrainians is needed per year. The difference between reality and the EU proposal is enormous.Therefore, blackmail may remain the only means of communication with the European Union in solving the problems of accommodation, food,education, employment of Ukrainian refugees.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report