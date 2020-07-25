Podcast Episode #43 – Whitney Webb and the Web of Deceit of the Elite – Gold Goats ‘n Guns

Investigative journalist and all-around outstanding human being Whitney Webb sits down for a chat this week about the deep ties Ghislaine Maxwell has to the recent events concerning Deutsche Bank. Whitney and I discuss the role William Barr may be playing (or not playing) in how these events unfold. We touch on the extent of […]
Podcast Episode #43 — Whitney Webb and the Web of Deceit of the Elite
In this revelatory podcast the most insightful Tom Luongo discusses the goings on in the world and the malefactors behind them with the brilliant and lovely Whitney Webb.