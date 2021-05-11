in Latest, Video

Pipeline cyberattack, ‘Russia did not do it, but Russia did it’ – Joe B.

Pipeline cyberattack, ‘Russia did not do it, but Russia did it’ – Joe B.


Biden says 'no evidence' Russia responsible for pipeline cyberattack… but Russia has 'some responsibility'

Biden says ‘no evidence’ Russia responsible for pipeline cyberattack… but Russia has ‘some responsibility’

A cyberattack that crippled the US fuel supply wasn’t the work of Russia, President Joe Biden said. Confusingly, Biden then said that Russia bears “some responsibility” for the attack. A ransomware attack on Friday shut down a gasoline and diesel pipeline running 5,500 miles along the entire US East Coast.

Alex Christoforou

Luka-The-K9
May 11, 2021

Hawaiiguy
May 11, 2021

This appears more a US precursor than a cyber attack. The 2030 plan is to cull billions before the coming Pole shift a few short decades from now. I predict this is a start of a series of events to collapse the economy over next two years or so.

Jan
May 11, 2021
No it’s not just you Alex, Harris is a creepy shadow always lurking. Just waiting for her chance to pounce . . .

