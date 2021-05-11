Pipeline cyberattack, ‘Russia did not do it, but Russia did it’ – Joe B.
Biden says ‘no evidence’ Russia responsible for pipeline cyberattack… but Russia has ‘some responsibility’
A cyberattack that crippled the US fuel supply wasn’t the work of Russia, President Joe Biden said. Confusingly, Biden then said that Russia bears “some responsibility” for the attack. A ransomware attack on Friday shut down a gasoline and diesel pipeline running 5,500 miles along the entire US East Coast.
