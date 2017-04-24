Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte promises to eat the organs of terrorists

Duterte assured his audience that if angry enough, he will do it.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has responded to a recent upsurge in a ISIS inspired insurgency in his country by once again threatening to hunt down and cannibalise terrorists.

Duterte promised to personally hunt down terrorists and after the hunt is complete, he would prepare to eat the organs of a captured terrorist. Duterte described his rather humble preparations for cannibalism by saying,

“…just give me vinegar and salt, I’ll eat his liver”.

In case anyone thought he was being hyperbolic, he continued,

“It’s true, if you make me angry”.

During the speech, Duterte called terrorists, ‘animals’ but warned that he too could channel his bestial instincts. The Philippines President stated,

“If you want me to be an animal, I’m also used to that. We’re just the same. I can dish out, go down what you can 50 times over”.

Duterte has encouraged citizens to take up arms against terrorists, something he likewise encouraged in his ongoing war on drugs in Philippines.

READ MORE: Why does Erdogan get a pass from western MSM and Duterte does not?