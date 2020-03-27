in Links, Latest

Perspectives on the Pandemic with Dr. John Ioannidis

Extremely informative interview with  Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University who suggests that the coronavirus may not be nearly as dangerous as initially thought. He points out that the Diamond Princess cruise ship serves as a natural laboratory for studying the virus.  Data from the Princess suggest lethality of 0.5% rather than 3.4% with the great majority of deaths occurring in those 70 and older.  Of 3,700 passengers only 634 tested positive and less than half showed symptoms.  See:

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/coronavirus-outbreak-diamond-princess-cruise-ship-death-rate

