Pence & Harris VP Debate: Highlights, Lowlights & Reaction | DIRECT MESSAGE | RUBIN REPORT

Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report reacts to the first vice presidential debate. He gives his reaction to all the best and worst moments of Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah and moderated by Susan Page, this was the first matchup between Pence and Harris. Dave gives his take on the wins and misses of the Vice Presidential candidates and if he thinks this will have any impact on the mysterious “undecided voter.”
