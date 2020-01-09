Paul Krugman Says Someone Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn

“This could be an attempt to Qanon me.”

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman tweeted on Wednesday that someone is using his IP address – a numerical label assigned to each device on the internet – to download child pornography. He suggested that while he may be a random target, it “could be an attempt to Qanon me.”

Well, I’m on the phone with my computer security service, and as I understand it someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography. I might just be a random target. But this could be an attempt to Qanon me. It’s an ugly world out there.— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020

It seems Mr. Krugman has mysteriously deleted the tweet above, but luckily – in case he forgot he tweeted it, or was hacked (again) – we kept a copy for posterity

