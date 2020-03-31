in Latest, News

Pandemic of fear…

Here is something interesting:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QcQuU2MmTtAL/

Also check out the official euro statistics regarding deaths in europe, no sign of any pandemic !

https://www.euromomo.eu/

We are being bamboozled big time !

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

Of course we are! So, we should be wondering what the govts are up to, whilst we are all locked away in our homes, huh? What are they doing that we shouldn’t know?

March 31, 2020

