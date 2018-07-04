Palestinians protest Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in Ramallah on Monday in protest of Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’, which is being orchestrated by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, through talks with basically every other country in the region except the Palestinians themselves.

Ma-an News Agency reports:

RAMALLAH (Ma’an) — Hundreds of Palestinians renewed on Monday their complete rejection of the ‘Deal of the Century’ that is being proposed by the United States administration. Hundreds marched across the streets of Ramallah City in the central West Bank protesting the US deal dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’ and in support of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Protesters repeated slogans in support of the Palestinian leadership in its stand against the deal. Deputy Head of the Fatah movement Mahmoud al-Alul, member of the movement’s Central Committee Jamal Muheisen and the governor of the Ramallah and al-Bireh district Laila Ghannam took part in the march. Al-Alul said during a speech that “we do not want your aid, we want a Palestinian state.” The ‘Deal of the Century’ peace plan proposed by the US suggests that the Palestinians can build their own Jerusalem from areas surrounding the city of villages and neighborhoods. The plan also calls for keeping borders and security under Israeli control, while it keeps Israeli settlements final borders to be discussed in later negotiations.

The ‘Deal of the Century’ is essentially means that the Palestinians surrender to the Jewish State. It demands that Palestinians surrender any right of return to their ancestral lands, any claim to East Jerusalem, and forget about any two state solution to end the conflict with the Israelis. Once this ‘deal’ is proposed and rejected, it is likely that if any further major incidents take place at the hands of the Israelis against the Palestinians, Washington and Tel Aviv can respond that they made a peace offer, but that the Palestinians rejected it, meaning that they just don’t want peace, just like Trump said back in February. There is no interest here in any sort of compromise or in seeking to protect or preserve the rights of Palestinians in any regard. This is purely about satiating the interests of the Jewish State’s leadership, currently under Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Duran EUR DONATE Donate to show that you appreciate our work 🙂 Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.