Pakistan’s Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid resigns amid mass protests

Protests which for weeks had gripped Pakistan’s largest cities appear to be coming to an end, as one of the key demands of protesters has been met–Law and Justice Mintier Zahid Hamid has tendered his resignation from the government. Hamid had been responsible for an alternation to the legal oath that new law makers must take, which had previously required those entering politics to officially affirm that the Prophet Muhammad is the final Prophet of God.

While many protesters have refused to vacate, Tehreek-e-Labaik, one of the main ultra-conservative religious parties which called for the protests, has now appealed for calm among its supporters.

From a geo-political perspective, the handling of the incident has been managed with eventual tact and with minimum violence, considering the dangerous precedent of street protests in Pakistan spiralling out of control. While Pakistan is not out of the woods yet, in this respect, the situation has seemed to stabilise as Hamid as fallen on his sword, after introducing a legal amendment that was foreseeably controversial, but one which was put forward in spite of what should have been easily ascertained hindsight.

As is so often the case in Pakistan’s democracy, centrist parties have exploited tensions within the governing PML-N with a call for new elections. This charge has been predictably led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which is led by the charismatic former cricketer Imran Khan.

Prolonged crises within the PML-N have appeared to make Khan’s star rise. His combination of renewed commitments to Pakistan’s key economic partnerships with China, his traditional scepticism of alliances with western powers and his consummate calls to police political corruption, have clearly resonated with supporters of mainstream parties who are eager to break the power of the ruling political elite.

Ultimately, the political crisis will likely work in the favour of both the main opposition Pakistan People’s Party as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ultimately however, short term stability after an open crisis is more important than immediate elections. With many fearing that the crisis could have spiralled into the kind of chaos associated with the Siege of Lal Masjid in 2007, in reality, the current protests have been handled in a far more orderly manner, in spite of prevailing worries among the wider public and international observers.

I previously proposed a manner in which Pakistan could help to peacefully prevent such disturbances in the future. These proposals are reproduced below in their entirety: