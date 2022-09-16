Overview Episode 5. Protests

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Anti-government protests took place in Cologne and other major cities of Germany. The Germans demanded the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and cut off arms sales to Ukraine. Activists chanted protest slogans such as “Down with the sanctions!”
Follow our team: https://t.me/cactusthebutcherleaksnvideos
https://www.tiktok.com/@cactusthebutcher?lang=en
Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events
Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events News from around the world. War in Ukraine. US, UK and EU politics. Occasionally other things! @HeadsUpSomethingsUpContact_bot – Contact me! If you have Telegram, you can view and join Heads Up! Something’s up! – News on Current Events right away.
Herald from Toledo
Interesting talks about Ukrainian conflit, the most important news, Your thoughts in our discussion…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.