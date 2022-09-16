in Latest, Video

Overview Episode 5. Protests

Anti-government protests took place in Cologne and other major cities of Germany. The Germans demanded the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and cut off arms sales to Ukraine. Activists chanted protest slogans such as “Down with the sanctions!”

