Overview Episode 16. US Dollar Will Become Useless

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Printing money only devalues those money and the US has been doing it for quite some time. After this sudden occasion, the U.S. dollar will lose its value even more. There’s too many of it. After imposed sanctions on Russia, the world’s power shifted.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.