OPRAH — No Good Deed Goes Unpunished

Earlier this week, Oprah Winfrey and the actor Dwayne Johnson made a televised appeal for financial help to the victims of the tragedy in Hawaii. They announced they would be donating $10 million of their own money to the fund. The reaction from many people, especially on YouTube, has been remarkable. Oprah especially has been accused of publicity seeking – something she really needs to do – and even of profiteering somehow because she owns property there. Earlier, she turned up at a shelter with a camera crew to hand out pillows and the like. That was dismissed as a publicity stunt.

Some of the claims made about her cannot be printed here, others are, well, difficult to fathom.

Although her heart is in the right place, Oprah is easily the dumbest woman ever to make a billion dollars. To take just three examples, in 1989 she interviewed a deranged Jewish woman who claimed her family practised ritual murder. Oprah appeared to have swallowed this, but naturally it caused a furore.

More recently she gave sympathetic coverage to Wade Robson and James Safechuck – two of the false accusers of Michael Jackson. She gave similar sympathetic coverage to Meghan Markle’s trashing of the British Royal Family.

That being said, Oprah has a track record for philanthropy that speaks for itself, and unlike Joe Biden, she chose to raise public awareness of this disaster by visiting the rescue centre in person rather than offering victims a mere $700 suffixed with “No comment”.

